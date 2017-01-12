Devin Booker x Nike Basketball…

20 Year old, Devin Booker is a stud and one of the rising stars in the NBA. He will now have his own Zoom Rev PE. He is one of the most watched guards in the NBA and known for his crazy handles and sick jumpshot which is the reason why Nike basketball has gifted the youngster with his own pair of kicks.

Nike has gifted sneakerheads all over with images of the the Nike Zoom Rev 2017 in the latest rendition of the Nike Hyperrev series featured in a suns colorway for “away” games made exclusively for the guard. Features of the shoe include a black mesh with premium leather hints on the heel, an orange midsole with small hints of orange speckles throughout and finished off with the infamous Nike swoosh.