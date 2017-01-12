The Shaq Attack is back!

Reebok will be re-releasing the classic Shaq attack sneaker to celebrate their 25th anniversary later this month. NBA legend Shaquille O’ Neal made the shoe famous back in 90’s when he was the talk of the NBA as a big man. This will be only the second time that a general release will be made for the Shaq attack sneaker.

The shoe features the original colorway of the Orlando Magic home uniform with white, blue, black and metallic silver hints on the side panel. One of the most popular sneakers to be released under Reebok and from a basketball player.

The Reebok ‘Shaq Attack’ will release on January 20th at a set price of $160.