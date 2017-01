[WATCH] Major Lazer Team Up With Bacardi To Create The ‘Sound of Rum’

The electronic/reggae trio known for their work with Snoop Dogg and Justin Bieber has recently teamed up with Bacardi to create the ultimate ‘Sound of Rum.’

The group consisting of Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire utilized their mostly Caribbean heritage to create an homage to the brand of rum, signature drink of the islands.

In the video the members reflect on their heritage, inspirations and tease what’s coming in 2017.