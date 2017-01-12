Jordan Brand Playing No Games!

2017 has had a pretty cool start for sneaker release announcements and now we have confirmation that we will receive crispy white Air Jordan 7’s this summer. Sources, have pitched out that the kicks will more than likely release on June 3rd at a set price of $190. The image above is only a possible view of the kicks from the 2009 release of the “Silver Anniversary” Air Jordan 7. The sneakers never got an opportunity to release, so Jordan brand could just be finishing something they never got to complete.

The shoes are a perfect reflection of the “Pure Money” Air Jordan 4s. We will keep you posted as more details emerge on the release of the White Air Jordan 7’s.

Source: ZSneakerheadz