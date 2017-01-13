A$AP Mob transformed The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s set into an insane asylum last night (Jan. 12) for a performance of “Crazy Brazy.”

The performance opens with Rocky being wheeled out onto the stage by a nurse, where he joins Key!, A$AP Twelvyy-who is brought onstage by a guard through the audience, and a straight jacket wearing A$AP Ferg to perform the Cozy Tapes Vol 1: Friends cut.

Next Wednesday (Jan. 18) the Mob will hold their second annual Yams Day concert at The Theater in Madison Square Garden. The lineup features Rocky, Ferg, Danny Brown, Top Dawg Entertainment, Joey Badass, Lil Uzi Vert, Flatbush Zombies, Playboi Carti, Cam’ron, Kirk Knight, Retch, T-Pain and Sha Hef. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out their Late Show performance below.