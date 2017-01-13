adidas will release collection paying homage to the legendary Tennis player ahead of Black History Month.

The three stripes will be paying homage to the legendary Tennis icon, Arthur Ashe with an exclusive apparel and footwear collection. The first pitches from the collection include the D Rose 7 signature, the Harden Vol. 1, and the Dame 3 basketball kicks.

He became the first African-American male to win a grand slam title 3x. He spoke his mind and broke many barriers throughout the sports world. He was one of the few stars that used their platform to make a difference and bring awareness to civil right issues in the United States.

Adidas is taking on the magnificent role of honoring Arthur who served others and spoke on the biggest issues in the world at a point. The Harden Vol. 1 will release at set price of $140, Dame 3 will release at $115 and the D Rose 7 will release at $140. The Arthur Ashe Tribute Collection edition will drop January 23 at adidas.com and will be worn on-court by James Harden, Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose in select games throughout Black History Month.