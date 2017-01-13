The Answer seems to be the talk of New York as he made an guest appearance at the World’s Famous Arena.

Despite blowing an 10 point lead to the Sixers on Wednesday, the Knicks was back in action. This time they played host to the Chicago Bulls. With no Jimmy Butler and Nikola Mirotic in the lineup, the Knicks was able to take down the Bulls with the score of 104-89. Leading the way was Carmelo Anthony with 23 points while Derrick Rose finished with 17 points. Even tho, the Knicks was able to bounce back due to a lot of star power, the real superstar of the night wasn’t in uniform. In fact, he is retired. Allen Iverson, a recent basketball hall of famer was able to watch the matchup and he was able to make more noise than the actual game. Iverson took time out to talk to Knicks sensation Krystaps Porzingis and gave huge praise to the 7’3 elusive giant.

What mainly became the talk of all social media platforms was his passionate embrace with Derrick Rose. As fans may know, Rose mysteriously was absent from their game against the Sixers. In result, he was fined by the organization. When Rose met Iverson, he said the embrace was similar to “hood love”.

Derrick Rose met Allen Iverson for the first time tonight and said they shared some “hood love” when they hugged. pic.twitter.com/KxVGOBmnRT — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 13, 2017

Once the social media caught wind of this, they had a field day on the random union between the former MVP and hall of famer. Here’s one hilarious tweet from an fan.

“You supposed to skip practice not the actual game” pic.twitter.com/z3ketkayEI — 🔫 No Scopediddly™ (@UnoCincoUno) January 13, 2017

Only on Twitter can you make a joke about an admiration amongst two of the NBA’s greatest scorers hoop fans have ever seen. No worry fans, I don’t think AI told Rose to skip practice; more like keep your head up young gunner.