August Alsina has officially released the video for his new song titled “Drugs”. Besides dropping a new single, Alsina also decided to bless fans with accompanying visuals which show a different side of the New Orleans-bred singer.

In the video, a tribal painted Alsina pours his heart out while floating on a boat in the middle of the sea before diving in with several ladies surrounding him.

“Guess you can’t give me no answers/If I can’t give you no ransom/You rather take your chances/And do shit the hard way/When you left that door open/Girl, I got the notion/You still had emotions/Guess silence is golden/Baby, when I tell you I want you, I want you bad/If not more than before, I want you more than the time before that,” Alsina sings.

Alsina recently announced that “Drugs” will serve as the title track of his next album in an Instagram video posted to his account.

“I realized how addicted to certain ways of living life I was, addicted to chaos, drama, confusion,” he said. “Lately, for me, it’s been about breaking the cycle and creating a new normal. That new normal is love. I have a newfound addiction. Through love and beautiful women, I’ve been able to find myself, reach higher places within myself.”

A video posted by Yungin’ (@augustalsina) on Jan 6, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Alsina has not announced a release date for Drugs, but the project should make for a big return following a quiet 2016.

Check out the video below.