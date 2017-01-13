A black Georgia Southern University student told BET News that he chose humor over anger when it came to an incident with white classmates.

Andrew Potter epically trolled his classmates when they asked him to give his seat to one of their friends. The 20-year-old junior became an overnight sensation when he took to twitter to clown his white classmates after the situation.

He posted a thread of the story and did not give much thought into it after he picked his phone up and saw that the story took off.

“I’m like Bruh if you think my black ass is about to give up my seat for ya’ll caucizoids, you trippin, what year ya’ll think this is?” Andrew tweeted from his @yalljust_myfans

“I channel my inner tony hawk voice and I’m mocking him like Dude I’m not gonna give away my seat because you and heather want me to”

He ended the story saying that he did not want to think it was his skin color that made them want his seat. Potter said it was probably because they did not intend to sit with him.

“It wasn’t right but I can honestly say I don’t believe it had to do with race or white privilege,” Potter said.