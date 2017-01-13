Drake wants 2017 to be a year that sexy singer Jennifer Lopez will never forget.

As the rumored item of the rapper and singer decided to bring in the new year together, the actor turned rapper gave J-Lo a $100,000 Tiffany Victoria necklace courtesy of Tiffany & Co., according to People.com.

The 47 year old sultry singer showed off the 15 carat necklace in an Instagram post on her page before the couple headed out to Drake’s New Year’s Eve concert at Hakkasan Las Vegas.

This flame has been flickering since early December, when Drake appeared at a couple of J-Lo’s Las Vegas gigs, but it was confirmed with a pictur of the two holding each other intimately.

Let’s see how long this lasts for Lopez, but it must be kept in mind that nothing in Hollywood is forever!