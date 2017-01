Hailing from Bronx, NY, HG Locks had himself quite a year in 2016, releasing his Mixtape “Wake Up Kall” back in June to much fan-fare. Looking to double down on the momentum he’s built, HG Locks recruits fellow Bronx native Swave for his brand new single “Handle That.” Produced by Navé Monjo, the hard-hitting track finds the pair trading melodic bars while asserting their footing in the game.

