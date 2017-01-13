Today, Raekwon celebrated his birthday and delighted his social media followers and music fans alike, by unveiling the cover art and release date for his seventh highly-anticipated new solo album The Wild.

The Wild is more than an album; it is yet another epic chamber to Raekwon’s already legendary catalog and will be released on 3-10-17 courtesy of ICEH20/Empire Records.

More definitive information on Rae’s forthcoming new classic; along with pre-order opportunities for The Wild will be available very soon!