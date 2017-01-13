Scott Burrell had a great college and NBA career. The 20th pick in the 1993 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, check this out: Burrell was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in high school and the Toronto Blue Jays after his freshman year of college.

He ultimately ended up sticking with hoops and not going and playing college hoops at UConn.

In 1998 Burrell would team up with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman and win an NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls.

Burrell was a recent feature on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. The podcast, a time capsule features Burrell discussing life after the Chicago Bulls with host, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson as well as Burrell being drafted in dual sports. He even gets into his NBA Draft fright night. Give it a listen by clicking here.

Burrell is currently the head men’s basketball coach at division two Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven Connecticut. His team currently holds a 12-4 and boasts an 8-1 record in their conference.