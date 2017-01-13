TDE songstress SZA not only made her debut on national television but also gave fans a preview of new and unreleased songs.

During her appearance on “Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel”, SZA announced the title of her upcoming album, CTRL, and also performed the first single off of the project entitled “Drew Barrymore”. SZA also revealed that the new album would feature “twoAM,” her previously released rework of PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake‘s “Come and See Me.”

SZA, whose last album, Z, came out in 2014, has been making headlines after an intimate performance in NYC revealed her new collaboration “Love Galore” with Travis Scott.

@sza this song is so beautiful when are we getting this? pic.twitter.com/vhIQ5t3jxD — Nassier (@aKINGnamedNAS) January 11, 2017

Although no release date has been set for CTRL, fans can purchase “Drew Barrymore” produced by The Antydote and Carter Lang, on iTunes and check it out below.