Talk about being the youngest in charge, the Rams have decided to bring in a very fresh and brand new face into the organization.

The Los Angeles Rams have announced that they name Sean McVay head coach of the organization. At the tender age of 30, McVay becomes the youngest head coach in NFL history and is not the youngest head coach in all of the 4 major pro sports leagues. In case you wondering who is McVay, allow me to reintroduce the young phenom. McVay is the former offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins who Jay Gruden hired in 2014. Since being hired there, McVay was able to turn the Redskins offense around, which include an amazing job playing a major role in racking up to 403.4 yards per game which is 3rd in the NFL. In addition, McVay is fairly responsible in helping Kirk Cousins slow progression into top tier quarterback talk as he was able to throw for 9,083 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over the last two years.

Rams Announce Sean McVay as Head Coach pic.twitter.com/WH6jkwYAWQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017

With McVay running the show in tinseltown, expect the Rams to be regarded as one of the high scoring teams in the NFL in the near future. Who knows, if Sean can successfully groom #1 overall pick Jared Goff, they might have the potential to be the new “Greatest Show On Turf”. Jared Goff is stoked about the latest hire so only time will tell how the new era will play out.

Excited for the future of this team. Let’s do this thing! — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) January 12, 2017