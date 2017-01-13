For Every 12 Hours!

DJ Mustard will be exclusively premiering his “For Every 12 Hours” documentary on Tidal. The feature will be 30 minutes long as he will give fans an inside look in the studio as he works on his upcoming album “Cold Summer” and he will also speak on his role as label executive, DJ and producer. Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign will also hold interviews and exclusive performance footage will be shown.

TIDAL x DJ Mustard screening event in Los Angeles this past Wednesday hosted by the beautiful, Karen Civil as fan participated in a Q & A with Mustard and got a chance to see the doc. Attendees of the event included Ty Dolla, YG, Remy Boyz Monty, Miss Diddy, Karrueche.

Tidal members can check out the documentary here.