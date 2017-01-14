It’s Friday the 13th….. which means new music.

Fabolous and Jadakiss have dropped off a track from their upcoming Freddy Vs. Jason EP featuring R&B sensation, Tory Lanez and produced by Vinlyz. The track captures the beautiful soulful sample of Anita Baker’s “Caught Up In The Rapture.” Jada and Fab of course combine to spit some of the sickest bars to mellow out the soulful track.

Get a First Listen to the track from the link below and check out the trailer of the upcoming EP. Guaranteed (Flame emoji) #NYFinest

Freddy Vs. Jason – Rapture – Fabolous x Jadakiss x Tory Lanez