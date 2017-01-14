The Lawrence, Mass. native may be relatively new on the scene, but he’s already delivering heaters in his early career. That goes for previous drops such as “Liquor Wave,” but especially the beyond infectious and self-empowering “Rolly.” While it’s easy to get lost in the track’s haziness, Flywalker maintains your attention with his rhymes of “rising from the dirt” and staying true to himself as he embarks on his career.

Musically, the track emits an almost dizzying and hypnotic quality because of Rolly’s melodic vocal approach and how it meshes with producer Stoopid’s wavy instrumental. Stoopid hails from the Bronx, N.Y., and his credits include work with the likes of Jadakiss, Uncle Murda, and Fetty Wap. He’s actually producing the entirety of Flywalker’s God Has The Blueprint tape that, in addition to “Rolly,” will include more burners like the Dave East-featured “Be Quiet” and A-Boogie-assisted “All Black.”

You can listen to “Rolly” now, while Flywalker’s new mixtape, God Has The Blueprint, is due out in the coming months.