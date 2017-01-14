The Dream is going on tour….
Grammy award winning artist, The Dream has announced, the intimate Love You To Death Tour. The tour will kickstart on February 13th in Seattle to help promote his, Love You To Death EP.
He is nominated for (2) Grammy awards as he will take his fans through a journey of intimacy that will highlight his Love You To Death EP. Check out the Tour Dates below.
You Can Now Purchase Tickets For The Tour Here: https://www.thekingdream.com/
TOUR DATES:
Feb 13 – Seattle – The Crocodile
Feb 14 – San Francisco – 1015 Folsom
Feb 17 – Los Angeles – El Rey Theater
Feb 18 – Orange County – Soulquarius Festival
Feb 23 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club
Feb 25 – Chicago – Metro
Feb 27 – Brooklyn – Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Mar 2 – Philadelphia – Theater of Living Arts