The Dream Has Announced Love You To Death Tour Dates

The Dream is going on tour….

Grammy award winning artist, The Dream has announced, the intimate Love You To Death Tour. The tour will kickstart on February 13th in Seattle to help promote his, Love You To Death EP.

He is nominated for (2) Grammy awards as he will take his fans through a journey of intimacy that will highlight his Love You To Death EP. Check out the Tour Dates below.

You Can Now Purchase Tickets For The Tour Here: https://www.thekingdream.com/

TOUR DATES:

Feb 13 – Seattle – The Crocodile

Feb 14 – San Francisco – 1015 Folsom

Feb 17 – Los Angeles – El Rey Theater

Feb 18 – Orange County – Soulquarius Festival

Feb 23 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club

Feb 25 – Chicago – Metro

Feb 27 – Brooklyn – Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Mar 2 – Philadelphia – Theater of Living Arts