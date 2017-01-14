Alexandria, VA artist Kiara Simone is making noise this year. She recently toured with The Game and then dropped this smash new single “Mo Money” produced by Zaytoven.

While on tour with The Game, Kiara continued to record and linked up with some of today’s hottest producers including Zaytoven, 1500 or Nothin’, Cassius Jay, Bobby Kritical, 808 Mafia, and Dem Jointz, to name a few.

Kiara is boldly making her mark in the music industry as a trailblazer for women’s empowerment in a male-dominated world. Don’t let her gorgeous face and snatched body fool you! Kiara’s gritty delivery, honest lyrics and inspirational story of rising from immense pain and struggle to follow her dreams, make her stand out from the rest. “Nothing is fake about my music. I don’t make it up…what you hear in my music is ME. I’ve been through a lot and no one from where I’m from has made it this far. If I can do it, you can do it too. My music is about empowering women to be strong minded and feel like they can achieve anything on their own, without being so dependent on men,” states the rising star. Kiara first tapped into her musical talents at age 14 when she spit a verse by Lil Mama from her song “Shawty Get Loose,” as her phone’s voice message recording. Her older sister Shawnta heard it, said her delivery was dope and encouraged her to try out her own original music. From that point on, Kiara started writing her own rhymes and practicing her craft. In a tragic turn of events, her beloved sister was shot and killed in PG County, leaving Kiara heartbroken. Her life changed forever and two years later, after trying to cope without her sister being around, she reached a breaking point where she wanted to completely give up on everything. “When I’m not where I want to be, I feel pointless. All I had was music…I wanted to give up, but I couldn’t. When you want something that bad, you’re going to do whatever it takes to get it. I had to do it for my family to help change their situation, and I knew I was the way out,” Kiar

a reminisces.