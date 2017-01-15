Ne-Yo Plus the Best of HBCU Marching Bands Chosen to Close Out the Georgia Dome’s Football Field Before Demolished

Ne-Yo Plus the Best of HBCU Marching Bands Chosen to Close Out the Georgia Dome’s Football Field Before Demolished

The Georgia Dome is going out with a bang! Not only will eight HBCUs go head-to-head at the annual Honda Battle of the Bands, but Ne-Yo will also perform that night [January 28, 2017] at the Atlanta stadium before facilities shut down.

The dome currently houses football teams Georgia State University and the Atlanta Falcons, who have a home playoff game later today. Unless the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys in their playoffs [Sunday, January 15], the Falcons’ win against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday was their last game at the stadium. The Peach Bowl already said goodbye to its longtime location in December, and the last Super Bowl at the Georgia Dome was in 2000 — the next possible one in Atlanta couldn’t be until 2019 at the earliest. It also hosted the Sugar Bowl after Hurricane Katrina, the first time the college bowl was played outside Louisiana.

But football players aren’t the only ones who’ve created legacies on the Georgia Dome’s field. Some of the top marching bands in the country have made their mark on the 100 yards. And for the annual Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase, eight finalists will step up to battle it out and with the help of Ne-Yo, bring awareness to what HBCUs are capable of. In return, Honda rewards each school with a $20,000 grant.

“I can’t wait to perform along with these talented student musicians,” the Grammy-award-winning singer said in a statement, “It’s a privilege to be a part of this celebration of the HBCU community and culture, and I look forward to giving the fans a great show.”

The 15th annual showcase of bands includes: Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Alcorn State University, Benedict College, Bethune-Cookman University, North Carolina A&T State University, Texas Southern University and Winston-Salem State University. This year’s theme is “Celebrate the History, Create the Future.” In the past, students have performed music of different genres and eras, and brought out their best musical arrangements, drumlines, and majorettes.

For tickets and more information, visit the website of Honda Battle of the Bands.

Photo Credit: Facebook