New Edition, Peabo Bryson, and Dikembe Mutombo Among Trumpet Awards Recipients in Night Including Performances By Kenny Lattimore, Bobby V., and Shirley Caesar

From entertainment to fashion, sports to civil rights — the 25th Annual Trumpet Awards is highlighting the achievements of the African American community.

All your favorites will don black-tie at the Atlanta ceremony. First off, the night snagged actress Nicole Ari Parker and comedian/actor Deon Cole to host. And then come the heavy-hitters in R&B and Gospel: Kenny Lattimore, Bobby V., Keke Wyatt, Jekalyn Carr, Erica Campbell, Tamela Mann, and Shirley Caesar.

To add to the list of icons, the ceremony honors individuals doing their part to benefit the community and society as a whole. Accolades in music earned Peabo Bryson the Legend Trumpet and New Edition the Lifetime Achievement Trumpet. The Trumpet Award for Entertainment will go to Wendy Williams for her career in television and radio. Blogger/designer Gabi Gregg’s impact on the fashion industry made her a must for the Trailblazer Trumpet Award. And NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo will take home the Humanitarian Trumpet Award for his efforts recognized by government, medical, and sports professionals globally. In addition, the ceremony will honor civil rights leader and Trumpet Awards founder Xernona Clayton with the Golden Trumpet Award.

The event takes place January 21, 2017 in the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, but won’t be broadcasted on Bounce until January 29 at 9 p.m. EST.