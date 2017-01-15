There has not been a figure in the history of the United States that can ever be compared to the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His methods of non-violent protest that were used to fight oppression and inequality in this country have been emulated all over the world. Besides, who else has given their own federal holiday that wasn’t a former president?

In celebration of Dr. King’s birthday today, without focusing on how the U.S. government is admittedly responsible for his tragic and untimely death or the rumorous allegations of him being a philandering ladies man, the Mind Squad presents a photo gallery that captures some of Dr. King’s most intimate moments within the struggle for the liberation of Black people.

And for those that didn’t know, this rendition of “Happy Birthday” composed by Stevie Wonder, which can be heard at many Black born day shindigs, was originally created in memory of the late Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.