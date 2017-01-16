The Era has come to a close…

According to Hypebae, one of the most popular companies of the century will now come to a close. Every single store in the United States for american apparel will be shutting down. The store will no longer run and we have no info on if that means the online store will be shut as well, but we can conclude that there will be no more stores running for the brand. The two LA headquarters and the LA Mirada distribution headquarters centers will both close. Everything should be closed by April, ending an era.

We have yet to hear anything from American Apparel but we will keep you posted as the company will speak on it’s latest venture and decision to close the well-known company after being bought by Gildan Activewear.