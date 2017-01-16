“Zeke” shared his thoughts about the inner workings of building the 90’s expansion team: Toronto Raptors and how they were running small ball way before the teams in the NBA are doing it now. Thomas also discussed why he drafted Tracy McGrady, how he almost drafted Kevin Garnett, he also clears up the misconceptions of ruining the New York Knicks and even talks about playing b-ball with the Fresh Prince on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air with Will Smith.

