If your rhymes are weak, you’re getting kicked out the car.

That’s the story for DJ Magic‘s “Ridin’ Out” freestyle sessions, where the man behind the 1s and 2s at Hot 97 gives emcees a chance to show and prove their skils or risk getting kicked out of Magic’s whip. Mid-verse. Yes, it’s that real.

This episode features Cambridge, Maryland’s own Semore Buckz, who after dropping his “Grizzy Freestyles” mixtape in the last quarter of 2016, decides to catch a ride with Magic just to show off his darts.