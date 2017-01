Graffiti, as defined in Webster’s, is the “illegal” marking on a wall or surface, but what happens if that marking is worth thousands and possibly millions of dollars?

The Saving Banksy film, which is directed by Brian Grief, exposes the hypocrisy and greed behind those who want to catch and prosecute the anonymous British artist as well as those who just want a piece of expensive history. Sometimes, there the same people.

Saving Banksy debuted in theaters in the U.S. on Friday the 13th.