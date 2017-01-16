One of the hottest shoes to release in 2016 will be releasing soon.

The Nike’s Special Field Air Force 1 is one of the hottest sneakers to release in 2016. The Swoosh continues to amp up the fervor surrounding the sneaker boot with its latest “String” iteration. The forthcoming model receives a beige suede colorway on the upper, an off-white midsole unit and a gum outsole. Moreover, this SF AF-1 boasts ballistic nylon/weather resistant uppers as well as dual ankle straps.

Get a closer look at the “String” variant above and expect a release at select Nike retailers this January 19 for approximately $180 USD.