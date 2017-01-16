Daryl Campbell, who is best known to the Hip Hop community as podcast personality Taxstone, was arrested in Texas last night for his alleged involvement in the shooting in Irving Plaza last May that left one person dead.

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave was arrested for the shooting that left his 33 year old bodyguard Ronald McPhatter dead, but Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, was released on a half million dollar bond in July on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The May 25 melee popped off right before T.I. was to hit the stage at Manhattan’s Irving Plaza, when four people were shot, including Ave as well as the deceased.

The only confirmation of Taxstone’s involvement is that he was in attendance in Irving Plaza.

TheSource.com will bring you more on this story as it develops.