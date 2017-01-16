One third of New York’s Hot 97 Morning Show, Laura Stylez is doing her thing daily with Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg.

A Los Angeles native, Stylez moved to New York when she was 19. Like many starving artists looking to claim their own territory, she didn’t have her family’s full cosign at first. In spite of all of that, she kept trucking.Stylez went to school and interned at radio stations to earn her keep. “It goes to show you that you have to claim your destiny sometimes and believe in yourself,” Stylez said on the Scoop B Radio podcast.

Her big big break came when Stylez became an online digital producer at Hot 97 in 2013. She hosted live streams and assisted former Hot 97 personality, Angie Martinez, who recently velebrated a birthday. “She’s truly been a mentor to me,” Stylez said of Martizez to Scoop B Radio host, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Scoop B Radio podcast “And took me in and really just believed in me,” she said.

In between filling in for Ebro, Cipha Sounds and others, Stylez ended up being a mainstay and here she is now fulfilling her dream. “ I’m thankful every day,” she said.

Hear the whole Laura Stylez interview by clicking here.

Stylez is enjoying every minute and is living her truth. “I’ve always felt that I’ve never been on the radio and said something that I never believed in,” she said.