To commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Nike Basketball and Jordan Brand reveal their collection of PEs for this MLK day. The collection, which spans 14 shoes from the Kyrie 3 to the Air Jordan 31, all utilize a triple black colorway — everything from the midsole to the upper, the laces, the Swoosh and even exposed any air units. The sneakers will be seen worn by many of Nike and Jordan Brand’s players throughout the January 16 date games in honor of the Civil Rights activist.

