Who says that some people are impossible to change?

32 year old actress and singer Lindsay Lohan has shocked her fans and critics alike after deleting all of her social media amd simply leaving the Arabic phrase “Alaikum salam” vin her bio.

A rep for the troubled star says that Lohan is “in a period of renewal” and she had began reading the Quran in 2015. According to these reports, Lohan began spending a lot of time working with refugees in Abu Dhabi and Syria, becoming very vocal about political matters on her popular social media accounts and her admitted attraction to the religion of Islam.

“It opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am.”