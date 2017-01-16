J. Cole drops the very knowledgeable track “High For Hours”

Amidst the craziness happening in the world right and by craziness I mean the bizarre turn of events, that is Trump coming into the White House in less than a week, J. Cole finds solace and drops “High For Hours.” This is yet another track from Cole since he dropped 4 Your Eyez Only on December 9. The track discusses a slew of topics including religion and law enforcement. Cole continues his trend of digressing on America’s infrastructure and how this affects several aspects of society. As we learned just a few days ago, with no features, of course, 4 Your Eyez Only has already reached gold status. We’ll keep a look out as Cole’s fourth album continues to climb it’s way up the charts, in the meantime, let’s indulge in Cole’s latest creation produced by Elite and Cam O’bi, “High For Hours” below.