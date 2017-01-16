Coming off a stellar collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, the Philadelphia based duo, Moosh & Twist, released “All Of A Sudden,” on Friday the 13th. A high energy trap anthem, Moosh & Twist state “The message of the song is that at any moment, life can change for the better. How crazy would it be if all of a sudden we had a huge hit? Suddenly our lives could change. It’s only a matter of time.” Produced by Kayoh (Young Dolph, Kevin Gates), Moosh & Twist put their respective flows into overdrive and deliver, raising the bar yet again.

We can all take something away from All Of A Sudden in 2017. Life can change in the blink of an eye, but when you keep a positive state of mind and strive for greatness, you are more than likely to come out on top.

“We’ve always kept that hopeful mindset.” – Moosh & Twist

Check out the track below.