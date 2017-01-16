Mr. Unknown is a Hip-Hop recording artist from the Chicago-land area. His slick rhymes and catchy word play is what initially capured the attention of many as the views on his YouTube channel exploded to nearly 1 million within his first year. Powered by his viral rendition of T-Pain’s “5 O’clock In The Morning,” His confidence and skill level increased with every new cover rap he uploaded until he finally started making original music.

Mr. Unknown released two personal projects of his original music entitled “Not Deferred Just Delayed” and “Thinking Ears,” but is currently pushing his two latest singles “Sick Wit It” and “Bleed.”

In response to a few of the viral police brutality videos that have been publicized as of late, Unknown choose to voice his opinion about the subject in his new hit single, “Bleed” which he just released the official video for at noon, 1/13/2017.

Check out the video to see what everyone is saying about the Chicago rapper. Mr. Unknown has plans of following this video up with another video of his newest single “Sick Wit It,” coming soon. Stay Tuned!