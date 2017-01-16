Sasha Obama was spotted rocking a OVO dad hat and with the help of leaked images and video we’ve gotten some pretty dope take from the Obama girls. Just recently, the young one was spotted singing along to Chance The Rapper’s “Sunday Candy” on video and now she’s spotted wearing a hat from Drake’s OVO collection. Doesn’t the young girl have good taste in music?

Style Popper 👌🏽🚀 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:17am PST

Only a few days left in the white house for the Obama family and this is probably the final nod from Sasha before they head out. Drake obviously noticed that Sasha was rocking his cap and quickly added a photo of her wearing the cap to his personal instagram. With his approval “Style Popper” caption.

Sasha was no where to be found on the day of her dad’s farewell speech as white house representatives and Michelle Obama confirmed that she was absent because of a school exam.

“She had a final,” Michelle Obama said. “And it’s like, ‘You know the Obamas, girl. Sorry. You better take your test. You can say goodbye later.’”