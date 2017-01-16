T.I. is definitely one of Hip Hop’s most outspoken artists, so when he sent a message to warn minorities in the entertainment industry of “Willie Lynch” agenda-people listened.

After penning published open letters to both Donald Trump and President Obama, T.I. created three video messages via his Instagram to offer insight to the world and minorities in the entertainment industry on why they should not be taking meetings with President-elect Donald Trump.

In the videos, the Grammy award winning emcee breaks down why Kanye West and Steve Harvey‘s meetings with Trump are detrimental to the black community as a whole and why he feels they were chosen.

“Trump knew that young people were against him, so who does he get to appeal to them-Kanye West. Why? Not because they buy his shoes or listen to his music, but to sway the young people who are against Trump that he’s ‘not that bad’.”

But T.I. didn’t stop there, he then went on to speak to Steve Harvey and Rev. Martin Luther King III letting them know they should “know better”.

“Steve Harvey you should know better and Rev. King he called you in on your daddy’s birthday, you should know better than that. Willie Lynch, read on it.”

The video series comes three days after T.I. penned his own letter to the President-elect, which served as the second letter in a series of open letters addressing social issues.

In the letter T.I., which appears on RollingStone.com, wrote that he wants the letter to serve as an opportunity to share “what many of us would like you to see” during Trump’s presidency.

“Should it ever at times seem as though we are against you, I assure you it’s a result of you defining yourself as the representative for those who are and who always have been against us,” he wrote.“The deck has always been stacked against us in this country. With every generation, there have been strategic steps taken to oppress, imprison and control US. All we’ve ever wanted was equality and empathy as the historically disenfranchised citizens that we are, in a nation that we’ve contributed to just as much as anyone else who calls America their home.”

