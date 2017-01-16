Uh oh…. Air Max is up to something….

How would it be if Nike placed an all-white color scheme on a classic pair of Air Max 95’s? Pretty dope huh? Well, looks like Nike might be doing the unthinkable and might just release a pair of Air Max 95 in a triple white color scheme.

You can never go wrong in a pair of all-whites and I am just as excited as sneaker-heads to have the opportunity to purchase one of my favorite silhouettes in a all-white aforementioned hue. The shoe will come equipped in a synthetic and mesh upper with hints of pure platinum on the branding, heel, ankle and sole unit.

Watch out for the Nike Air Max 95 in the Triple White Color Scheme at select Nike retailers. Check out the gallery below of the all-white kicks.