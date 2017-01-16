New Orleans duo the $uicideboy$ return with a new 3 song EP dubbed, I No Longer Fear The Razor Guarding My Heel (III). After achieving success on sites like HotNewHipHop and Hypetrak, the duo is back with more fresh music for the fans.

Chopping up new and old samples alike, the $uicideboy$ have pieced together a sound that’s completely their own. With samples ranging from Memphis legends Three 6 Mafia, to Australia’s Tame Impala, to rare Jazz samples, these guys have assembled what some have likened to a Beastie Boys Paul’s Boutique.

With a raucous Southern vibe and eclectic soundscape, the $uicideboy$ landed #1 on Pandora’s Trendsetters List and have achieved roughly 260 million SoundCloud plays, along with 55 million YouTube views and 32 million Spotify streams.

Fans of the $uicideboy$ can go pick up their latest project via Soundcloud on Saturday December 17th. Their project will be also available just in time for the holidays via various online retail outlets on December 23rd. (See tracklist below)

$uicideboy$ – I No Longer Fear The Razor Guarding My Heel (III) Tracklist

1. If You Were to Get What You Deserve, You Would Know What the Bottom of a Tire Tastes Like

2. Soul Doubt

3. All That Glitters Is Not Gold, but It’s Still Damn Beautiful