Here at The Source, we’ve been on fire with the offspring of New Orleans rap legends as of late. Last week we posted the signup for Alexis Miller’s second installment of her Pass The Aux event in New Orleans. Alexis Miller is the daughter of C Murder. Then we posted Lil Soulja Slim’s hard hitting diss of Soulja Boy that set the internet on fire. Lil Soulja Slim is the son of fallen New Orleans icon, Soulja Slim. Today, we have a banging new single from Young Juve, the son of Juvenile.

We discovered Young Juve awhile back, here at The Source. He’s now excelled beyond local acclaim, and has taken his talents national. Now risen from his father’s shadows, Young Juve has carved himself a lane, and has relished in the success of it.

With his new track, “Night Shift”, Young Juve once again recreates his sound, and takes on a new melodic challenge, and he didn’t slip up one bit.

You can check out the video for “Night Shift” below, and be sure to keep your eyes glued to Young Juve, you don’t want to miss what this young star has coming next.