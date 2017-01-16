Yung Me Not With His Old Ways

Yung Me Not With His Old Ways

Yung Me Not With His Old Ways

Yung Me was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. The Duval native has worked with some of rap games elite such as Gunplay, Zaytoven, Young Dolf, Alley Boy, Trouble and K.E. On The Track.

According to Yung Me he was shot in the back on March 2, 2015 by a guy who tried to rob him. He’s lucky the shooting didn’t leave him paralyzed or in a body bag. Yung Me never went to high-school, instead he started selling crack cocaine in the Jacksonville streets. Today, this motivated rap artist has two sons to look after and is focused full-time on his buzzing music career.

“I’m lucky to be alive. I’m just trying to do the to right thing, stay out of jail and raise my sons. I came from looking bummy [laughs].”

With a new outlook on life, Yung Me has his eyes on the prize. And we are watching.