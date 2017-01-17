Gainesville, Georgia native Daliyah Arana, is a four-year-old on the right path to becoming one of the nation’s most powerful individuals one day. Already reading more than 1,000 books, she has recently become the Library of Congress’ first-ever Librarian for the Day.

Daliyah has already been honored at her local library at the age of 2 having read her first book. She was later signed up for the 1,000 books before Kindergarten Program by her mother Haleema, to keep track of her readings.

Her mother then reached out to the largest library in the world, sending them a list Daliyah’s local accomplishments. They responded inviting the family to the Library of Congress and met with Dr. Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress.

The two toured the library together and discussed books for the occasion. Check out the video of Daliyah reading here!