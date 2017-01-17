Yes fans, it’s true! It’s damn true!

Yesterday, the WWE made a super duper epic announcement that will helped play apart in making Wrestlemania 33 the biggest sporting event of the year. The powerhouse wrestling franchise has announced that they will honored and induct former Olympian Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall Of Fame. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was a phenomenal athlete before he turn pro. At Clarion University, Angle was an 2-time NCAA Division I Wrestling champion and was an 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist in freestyle wrestling, despite having a broken neck. Angle’s impact on amateur wrestling was so astonishing that he was voted the great shoot wrestler ever and was named top 15 greatest college wrestlers of all time.

Known for his “cheesy arrogant All-American” persona, Angle was one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. Many believed that his rookie year in the WWE is considered to the greatest rookie performance of all time as he was able to win the European and Intercontinental title simultaneously. Four months later, he won the King Of The Ring tournament then capped it off by winning the WWE Championship. Kurt rightfully deserves a spot in the Hall Of Fame as he is just the 10th Triple Crown Champion and 2nd Grand Slam Champion. Between the WWE and other wrestling franchises such as TNA, and New Japan Wrestling, Angle held 13 world championships and 21 total championships. He is the only professional wrestler in history to have won the WWE, World Heavyweight, WCW, TNA, and IWGP world championships.