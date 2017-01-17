Kevin Durant and Nike have announced the brand’s 3rd iteration of the Nike Vision x Kevin Durant Signature Eyewear Collection as he announced on his personal twitter today.

This year’s collection is featured with three unisex adult styles (NIKE 36KD, NIKE 37KD, NIKE 38KD) and three children’s styles (NIKE 3KD, NIKE 4KD,NIKE 5KD). The collection colorways and patterns are inspired by designs Nike have incorporated into KD’s shoe and apparel collections. Each style will come equipped with a KD logo plaque on the inside temple tip and on the laser-etched on the core-wire temples. Check out the tweet from KD below as he urges fans to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win the KD Signature Eyewear Collection.

Get in on a chance to win the @nikevision KD Signature Eyewear Collection: https://t.co/URjFlxOYjN. pic.twitter.com/4bRBM3drmR — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2017