With all of the conversations about the validity of today’s Hip Hop vs. the Hip Hop of the “Golden Era”, it’s refreshing when all of the smoke and mirrors are stripped down and there’s nothing left but skills. When J. Bair made the pilgrimage from Pennsylvania to the Mecca of Hip Hop, he knew to enlist two of the most prolific lyricists in the history of the game for the premiere single from his Dare To Be Different album in order to make a statement; you won’t make it for the duration in this game if you don’t respect the roots. Craig G of the legendary Juice Crew and the illustrious Sadat X of Brand Nubian lace J.B. with something to think about that’s otherwise ignored by today’s Hip Hop generation.

With production courtesy of Aganee and PremTouch and Brooklyn bred visuals by Michael Morales, “Hip Hop” will definitely be appreciated by aficionados of the boom bap culture.

Check out J. Bair’s entire Dare To Be Different project here.