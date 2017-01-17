Podcast personality Daryl “Taxstone” Campbell was arrested yesterday in connection with the July 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza which left Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave injured and his bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter dead.

It is now being reported by the New York Times that Campbell’s fingerprints were found on the trigger, hand grip and clip of the Tec-9 that was allegedly used in the shooting. Surveillance video shows Taxstone in the green room of Irving Plaza with Ave and McPhatter before ATL rapper/actor T.I. was set to take the stage, which was just moments before the gunfire began.

Troy Ave is seen on video firing the semi-automatic Kel-Tec 9 millimeter, but contends that it was only in self defense.

Taxstone and Troy Ave have reportedly been feuding, with the NYPD reporting that the Tax Season host threatened the BK rapper.

The popular social media personality was arrested on federal weapons possession charges and is expected to be formally arraigned this week.