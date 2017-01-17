You will have another chance at the fragments…

The Fragment Air Jordan 1s are making a return and one of the most sought after kicks of 2014 could possibly be yours. The shoes have been sold for more than $1,700 on eBay and on other platforms such as offer up. A particular pair of the kicks were found at Marshalls and were instantly sold to a lucky sneakerhead who knew what they had just been blessed with.

The sneaker is coming back in 2017 through a restock with End Clothing. The retailer will be making the shoes available through an online raffle where readers can sign up here.