Donald Trump continues to push himself into a deeper hole the closer we approach Inauguration Day. It has recently been announced that 19 democratic lawmakers will not be attending the grand ceremony after his feud with civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis.

Even though Trump’s “all talk” with “no action” tweets, may have been disrespectful-Lewis’ book ‘Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement‘ sold out and shot him to the top of Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list.

Trump’s original tweet was, “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

Lewis himself marched with the late and great Dr. Martin Luther King in 1963 March on Washington. He told Meet The Press that he thinks the Russian’s cyber activity gave Trump the election.