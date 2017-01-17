Watch The $100,000 Video For “Wyclef Jean” That Young Thug Never Showed Up For

Young Thug has released the official video for the Jeffery opener, “Wyclef Jean.” Only issue is the rapper never actually shoots footage for the clip.

The video is narrated by its co-director, Ryan Staake, who says that despite a $100,000 budget, Thugger does not appear in any footage he shot. He tells viewers how cops threatened to shut down production, lawyers had to intervene, and reveals that when the rapper finally showed up to set 10 hours late, he refused to film a single scene after finding out his Instagram was hacked.

Instead of scrapping the project, the people over at Pomp & Clout put together a hilarious and creative music video.

The clip feature kids smashing cop cars, women lounging by the pool, and Thugger’s only appearance-a self-directed clip of him eating Cheetos.

Watch below.