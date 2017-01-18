Donald Trump’s talent starved inauguration party has added Chrisette Michele to its lineup.

The Grammy award winning singer will perform in Sayreville, N.J., on Thursday before traveling to D.C. for the controversial party to usher out the Obama administration and ring in the Trump era.

According to the New York Daily News, the deal was reached a week ago but had been kept “a big secret” because the singer’s team was fearful about the week of criticism that lead up to the inauguration. They reportedly became increasingly concerned when Jennifer Holliday backed out of performing at the inauguration after immense pressure, citing “a lapse of judgment.”

Inauguration organizers reportedly first reached out to Michele’s team asking her to perform “Intentional” with Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tye Tribbett. The plan fell through when at least two of those three singers declined the offer. Michelle, however, agreed to sing for PEOTUS as long as she could perform an R&B set.

The singer will join veteran country artists Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Motown singer Sam Moore, and 3 Doors Down for his “Make America Great Again” welcome party at the Lincoln Memorial.

I'd pay Chrisette to NOT perform 😔 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017